Lotus Emeya unleashed as ‘boundary pushing’ 675kW EV super sedan

By: Double Apex Lotus has unveiled an all-new model, the third in recent times. The Lotus Emeya is an all-electric sedan that joins the Eletre and Evija. The new four-door was created as a flagship model in Lotus’ line-up of luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, and with it the company plans to become a global performance brand by 2028.

"Bringing together our rich heritage with intelligent performance and the latest cutting-edge technologies, we're pushing the boundaries for how a luxury electric vehicle should look and handle– making it truly for the drivers," said Feng Qingfeng, CEO, Lotus Group. The appearance and colour scheme draw a very strong line between the Emeya and Eletre SUV (click here to read more). Overall its appearance is modern and fresh. The cabin features a massive central touchscreen and an in-car audio system from KEF. Lotus says there's active noise cancellation to keep occupants as isolated as possible.

The swoopy shape has active aerodynamic features such as the front grille, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Up to 215 kg of downforce is provided by the active aero set-up. A dual motor set-up can deliver up to 675kW of power along with peak torque of 985Nm. Its top speed is quoted as 256km/h. More impressive is the 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.78 seconds. Hyperstance (their word, not ours) The active aero works in conjunction with what Lotus calls ‘hyperstance’, a low centre of gravity provided by the battery placement. Lotus says these traits combine to enhance stability when driving, and sets a new standard in the GT segment for ride and handling excellence.

Speaking of the handling, the Lotus Emeya rides on an electronically controlled air suspension system. Onboard sensors feel the road 1 000 times a second and automatically adjust the vehicle to ensure the smoothest ride. "This is a Lotus like you have never seen before. We've built on everything Lotus has achieved so far to create a luxury performance car for the drivers, designed to inspire confidence, exhilarate with raw emotion and pure joy – connecting them to the road," said Ben Payne, Vice-President of Design, Lotus Group.