Mahindra offering reward to Pik Up customers on its waiting list

JOHANNESBURG - Mahindra is one of South Africa’s fastest growing vehicle brands, and it’s in the bakkie sector that most of the momentum is taking place. In fact, the Indian carmaker says it has a waiting list for its Pik-Up range, which is locally assembled in Durban from SKD kits.

But while most car companies make absolutely no attempt to appease customers who are waiting patiently for their vehicle to be delivered, Mahindra South Africa is offering some of its waiting customers a special “reward”. This will be applicable to models such as the Pik Up S4 single cab as well as the S6, S10 and S11 double cabs.

The value of the reward could be up to R8000 in the case of the S11 model, and up to R5000 on the S4 single cab, Mahindra says.

However, in order to qualify, buyers must be on the official Pik Up waiting list, at their local Mahindra dealer, by October 31.

“If your name is listed on the waiting list by the end of this month, we will offer you a special thank you reward,” said Mahindra SA CEO Rajesh Gupta.