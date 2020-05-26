Mahindra to renew SUV range in the next 18 months

Johannesburg - Only a few years ago people were asking what the fuss about Indian brand Mahindra was all about. It hasn't taken long for the brand to become a household name and during the lockdown, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they have been hard at work to ensure that when things return to a state of "normal" they'll be up and running. According to Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, the company will continue to focus on the popular KUV100 and the S11 Auto Pik Up. "Our team has been tasked with creating special models in each range that offer even better value and focussing on finance solutions that will allow customers to afford a new vehicle when times are tough." They will be bringing in a facelifted TUV 300 in the next couple of weeks, the details of which will be made available closer to the time.

"On a global scale, Mahindra will be launching the new XUV500, the all-new Scorpio and a new THAR in the next 18 months.

"We will introduce these vehicles in South Africa shortly after they make their official appearance in India," he said.

We would show you pictures of the new SUV models if we had them, but they have yet to be officially revealed by the Indian parent company.

As with all manufacturers, Mahindra will be hard hit by the lockdown and the resulting financial implications.

Mahindra South Africa CEO Rajesh Gupta.

"We see this current period and the rest of the year as a period of very high uncertainty. Everything we do will be focussed on helping our current and future customers navigate through this period," says Gupta.

"Fortunately, Mahindra is known for making affordable, reliable and highly capable vehicles. As a brand, we have seen some of our best market growth during tough times, when money is tight.

"When times are tough, people are forced to make value comparisons and opt for vehicles which offer great value and proven durability. This is perhaps part of the reason why Mahindra was the fastest growing brand in 2019 and why we are bullish about the period ahead." he said.