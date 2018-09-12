It's easy to see why Jeep is getting antsy about the Roxor. Pictures: RoxorOffroad.com

Washington DC - The US International Trade Commission is to launch an investigation into a new Mahindra model after a complaint by Fiat Chrysler that the Roxor SUV infringed the intellectual property rights of its Jeep design. The commission said on Tuesday it was launching a patent-related investigation into the Roxor, and would aim to complete its probe within 45 days. The complaint, it said, was related to the import and sale in the United States of vehicles and components that Fiat Chrysler had alleged infringed on its trademarks.

In August Mahindra said Fiat Chrysler had filed a complaint with the ITC against it, calling it "without merit". Fiat Chrysler had not made a monetary claim in the complaint, it said, but wanted to stop Mahindra from importing any parts or components into the United States that infringed Fiat Chrysler's intellectual property rights.

Design agreement

Mahindra said it had filed a public interest statement with the ITC and begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement signed with Fiat Chrysler in 2009. Mahindra was seeking an injunction against Fiat Chrysler from proceeding with the complaint, it added.

Mahindra Automotive North America vice president of marketing Rich Ansell confirmed the ITC would be investigating Fiat Chrysler's complaint and would also be conducting a 100-day expedited consideration of the 2009 agreement and its effect on the investigation.

Fiat Chrysler could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reuters