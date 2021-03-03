Maradona's old Porsche 911 Cabriolet goes under the hammer

VICHTE, BELGIUM - A Porsche 911 owned by Argentina's soccer great Diego Maradona during his "forgotten" final season in Europe will go under the hammer this week.

Maradona drove the 1992 silver Porsche 911 Carrera 2 ’Turbo Look' Cabriolet to and from training and matches when he was playing for Spanish club Sevilla in the 1992-93 season, his last in Europe, after serving a 15-month ban over a failed drugs test.

"It was delivered new to 'El Diego', Diego Armando Maradona, and because of this provenance this car probably could be worth double or three times the value of a standard car," Gregory Tuytens, car specialist at auction house Bonhams, told Reuters at a storage facility in Belgium.

Picture: Johanna Geron / Reuters.

The online auction will last from Wednesday until March 10. The price estimate is up to 200 000 euros (R3.6 million) but Tuytens said Bonhams felt it could go for a lot more.

"It will definitely appeal not only to car collectors but also football fans and just people who loved the person, the football god Maradona in general," he said.