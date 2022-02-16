Maserati Grecale compact SUV basically revealed in new teaser pics

Modena - Maserati has been teasing its new Grecale SUV for quite some time now, but the latest batch of preview images all but reveals the new product, which will slot beneath the Levante. Although the car in the images is technically a camouflaged prototype the disguise is so thin as to leave virtually nothing to the imagination.

However, it won’t be a long wait to find out more as Maserati is planning to fully reveal the vehicle on March 2022.