Maserati Grecale compact SUV basically revealed in new teaser pics
Modena - Maserati has been teasing its new Grecale SUV for quite some time now, but the latest batch of preview images all but reveals the new product, which will slot beneath the Levante. Although the car in the images is technically a camouflaged prototype the disguise is so thin as to leave virtually nothing to the imagination.
However, it won’t be a long wait to find out more as Maserati is planning to fully reveal the vehicle on March 2022.
“The camouflage features just one main message: ‘I’m the Maserati Grecale. I can’t tell you much more’. Everyone’s questions will be answered and all the missing information will be provided on March 22, 2022. Stay tuned,” Maserati said.
It is widely expected that the Maserati Grecale will share its architecture with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which would seem obvious, however there are rumours that the Grecale will use Maserati engines only. This would likely include a version of the innovative new 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine. Maserati also reportedly plans to introduce an electric version further down the line.
Back in 2020, Maserati’s global planning head Francesco Tonon told Autocar that the Grecale would offer best-in-class performance, handling, design, practicality and features.