Maserati set to ditch Ghibli sedan and V8 engine - report

International - The Maserati Ghibli sedan, which was the Italian marque’s answer to the BMW 5 Series when it was first launched in 2013, is looking set to die after just one generation. Maserati’s Australian boss Grant Barling recently told Drive that the Ghibli and Quattroporte would be merged into a single model, carrying the latter’s name.

"The Ghibli will move into run-out phase into 2024. We will stop producing the V8,” Barling told the Australian publication. "The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase - Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte". This move comes as a result of slowing sales as customers increasingly gravitate towards SUVs, and Maserati has responded to this trend, initially with the Levante and more recently with the smaller Grecale. However the move to a more compact Quattroporte shows the Italian marque is not giving up on the sedan segment altogether. Although four-door sales are down, Maserati says it has actually increased its market share in the sedan segment.

As mentioned, Maserati is also looking set to drop the Ferrari-built 3.8-litre turbocharged V8 engine, which is currently fitted to the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante. It won’t, however, be replaced by the Nettuno V6 as this innovative powerplant has been reserved exclusively for the MC20 supercar. However, the Nettuno’s F1-inspired twin-combustion system is set to find its way to other engines so you can almost bet your bottom dollar that includes the next-gen Quattroporte. It’s also a given that the latter, and the next Levante, will offer some form of electrification. Maserati says it will offer electric versions of all its models by 2025. As for the Ghibli nameplate, Maserati has ditched it before (two separate coupe models, one in the late ‘60s and another in the ‘90s carried that name) so it’s not impossible that the carmaker might revive it again one day.

