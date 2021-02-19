Maserati’s new Alfa-based Grecale SUV teased

MODENA, ITALY - Maserati has released a few images of its upcoming Grecale SUV in disguised prototype form, far ahead of its global premiere which is scheduled for late 2021. Maserati says the prototype vehicles are currently being put through a series of “intensive” road, track and off-road tests, which will determine the vehicle’s final set-up. That’s as much as Maserati is prepared to tell us about the Grecale for now, however Autocar previously reported that the new SUV, which slots beneath the Levante, will share a fair amount of its DNA, as well as an assembly line, with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. However, the newcomer will be powered by Maserati engines rather than units sourced from Alfa so those paying the premium for Maserati ownership will at least have some additional bragging rights besides the unique styling and badge. The company also reportedly plans to introduce an electric version further down the line.

Last year Maserati’s global planning head Francesco Tonon was quoted as saying that the Grecale would offer best-in-class performance, handling, design, practicality and features.

Incidentally, the Grecale name comes from the fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea and fittingly, this is not the first Maserati to be named after a strong wind - think Mistral, Ghibli, Hasmsin, Merac and Levante.

So when can you buy one?

Our contact at Maserati SA says the importer is hoping to introduce it by the end of 2021, however any Covid-related delays could push it back to 2022.

Further to that, the local importer is planning a number of new models for 2021, including Trofeo performance versions of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante, a Ghibli hybrid and the ferocious MC20 supercar - which is powered by an interesting F1-inspired engine.

IOL Motoring