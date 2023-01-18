Mazda CX-90 previewed with new 6-cyl turbo, its most potent engine ever

Hiroshima - Mazda will soon unleash a new flagship SUV called the CX-90 and it’s set to be powered by the brand’s most powerful production engine ever. The Japanese carmaker has released a teaser image of the newcomer, along with some information about the new six-cylinder engine that will power it.

Story continues below Advertisement

Depending on the market, the Mazda CX-90 will be available with a brand new 3.3-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine that produces 254kW and 500Nm. This engine will be a mild hybrid unit, but a plug-in hybrid version of the CX-90 is also expected to be offered. Mazda reckons the new six-cylinder model will offer an engaging driving experience with a “rewarding exhaust note”. The Mazda CX-90 will be based on the company’s new rear-wheel drive architecture, which also underpins the new CX-60, as well as the upcoming CX-70 and CX-80. Last we heard, all four new premium Mazda models were under consideration for South Africa, although no timing has been given as yet.

If the CX-60 is anything to go by, then the CX-90 will be more luxurious than you’ve come to expect from Mazda products, with the cabin featuring materials such as Nappa leather, maple wood, chrome and uniquely worked Japanese textiles. The CX-90 is also likely to inherit the CX-60’s clever Driver Personalisation System that uses facial recognition technology to automatically restore preferred settings after a driver change, drawing on more than 250 stored adjustments. Watch this space for more details on the Mazda CX-90 when they become available.