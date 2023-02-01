Mazda CX-90 revealed as large-and-in-charge flagship SUV with V6 diesel power

Malibu, California - It’s no secret that Mazda is swimming upstream with its new rear-biased all-wheel drive architecture that will underpin a full range of luxury SUVs. We’ve seen the new CX-60 and, now, the Japanese carmaker has pulled the covers off the pinnacle of its line-up, in terms of size and price. Meet the Mazda CX-90.

Primarily created for markets such as the US, the CX-90 is a seven-seat wide-bodied model, and it isn’t on the radar for South Africa. However, we do have it on good authority that the CX-60 is under consideration for our market and, if it gets the go-ahead, will probably arrive this year. In addition to the new architecture for the new Mazda CX-90 are straight-six engines. In most markets, Mazda will be offering a 3.3-litre six-cylinder mild hybrid turbopetrol that offers 254kW and 500Nm. Some markets, including Australia, will also receive a 3.3-litre turbodiesel that pounds out 187kW and 550Nm.

Both powertrains are paired with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox and i-Activ all-wheel drive system. While its size will work against its agility, Mazda is attempting to mitigate this to a degree, with features like Kinematic Posture Control. Originally developed for the MX-5, the system aims to suppress body lift on tight corners to enhance the grip and allow occupants to maintain their natural posture in the vehicle. In keeping with its positioning as a luxury vehicle, the cabin of the Mazda CX-90 incorporates high-end materials such as Maple wood, Nappa leather and tone-on-tone fabrics. There are new tech features on offer too, such as the See-Through View monitor that uses the 12.3-inch infotainment system to assist in a variety of parking situations. Of course, a full suite of i-Activsense driver assist features is part of the deal too for CX-90 drivers.

“Our second entrant into the new large platform family brings with it even more of everything – more power and performance, greater versatility and heightened luxury,” said Vinesh Bhindi, MD of Mazda Australia. “The First-Ever Mazda CX-90 is the absolute pinnacle of Mazda premium; our most advanced model ever with exceptional levels of sophistication throughout that can be enjoyed not just by the driver, but the whole family.” IOL Motoring