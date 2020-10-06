McLaren previews its first hybrid supercar ahead of 2021 launch

WOKING, ENGLAND - McLaren is facing up to the future with a new hybrid supercar that’s set to hit the streets during the first half of next year.

McLaren refers to it as a High-Performance Hybrid, and it’s the first of its kind to come out of Woking. It also ushers in a brand new lightweight carbon fibre architecture (called MCLA) which was purpose-designed for hybrid powertrains and the latest-generation driver technologies.

McLaren says the flexible new structure will also underpin the next generation of McLaren hybrid supercars coming to market over the coming years.

The new hybrid supercar that’s due in 2021 will sit between the GT and the 720S in McLaren’s lineup, effectively replacing the Sports Series line-up that includes the 570S and 620R.

The hybrid powertrain features an all-new V6 petrol engine, which in tandem with the electric motors, is said to deliver “astonishing” levels of performance and a “uniquely intense driving experience”.