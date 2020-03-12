Mercedes-AMG C43 to be replaced by a C53 with four-cylinders

Stuttgart - Mercedes-Benz is putting the final touches on its new-generation C-Class, which is expected to hit the scene in 2021, and the performance versions are expected to follow shortly after the regular sedans, including a new Mercedes-AMG C53 4Matic model that will replace the C43 AMG.

While it’s already been widely speculated that the new C63 will get all-wheel-drive with a drift mode, while also downsizing to a hybridised version of the A45’s 2-litre turbopetrol engine, Autocar is reporting that the C53 will follow a similar path, albeit in detuned form.

With the current V6-powered C43 producing 287kW, it’s likely that its C53 replacement will be tuned to produce at least 300kW or more, possibly even matching the A45 S’s 310kW output.

According to Autocar, the C53 will get a nine-speed automatic gearbox as well as a heavily updated version of the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Though there’s no mention of a drift mode as yet, the AWD system will be more variable in the amount of torque that it can transfer between the front and rear axles.

The new A45 will also be set apart by a Panamericana grille featuring vertical louvres, as well as the obligatory redesigned bumpers and larger rims.