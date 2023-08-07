Mercedes-AMG C63 could return to V8 power around 2026: report

Has Mercedes-AMG taken the downsizing trend too far in recent years? The firm produces the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine, which is an engineering feat of note, but for many fans a highly-wound and hybridised four-pot, as found in the latest C63 AMG, just doesn’t make the right noises.

While its 500kW system output is impressive, the new C63 simply isn’t hitting the right note with enthusiasts, who prefer a more vocally enticing package with extra cylinders, and now it appears that the performance division will be answering their prayers. According to Car and Driver Mercedes-AMG is strongly considering reinstating its M177 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine in the C63, as well as the E63. This could happen as soon as 2026, said the US publication, which cited two independent sources. The company is currently modifying its V8 engine to comply with upcoming EU7 emissions laws.

In keeping with the greener times it seems inevitable that the V8 destined for C63 and E63 will be hybridised. Mercedes-AMG already offers such a motor in the four-door GT 63 S E Performance model, which produces a whopping 620kW and 1,400Nm, and the latest S63 super-limo, where it dishes out 589kW. It’s likely that the V8 hybrid powerplant would be detuned slightly for the C63, as its 500kW output is already somewhat excessive for a vehicle in this class.

But thankfully it seems that the company won’t have too much trouble stuffing the eight-pot hybrid into the latest C-Class as AMG engineers say only minor bodywork chances are necessary for the transplant, Car and Driver reports. Keep in mind that it’s not just a V8 engine that we’re talking about, but an electric motor, plug-in hybrid battery as well as all the associated auxiliary equipment. All of the above of course also applies to the new E63, which will likely also get V8 power after 2026 along with its smaller sibling.

Mercedes-AMG has yet to reveal the new-generation E63, but that is likely to happen within the next year, and it is strongly rumoured that the model will adopt a new hybridised straight-six powerplant, at least as a stopgap until the V8 arrives. But even if its makes a comeback in the mainstream performance sedans, how long can Merc’s V8 possibly survive in the EV era? In 2021, AMG’s then CEO Philipp Schiemer told Road & Track that the company’s eight-cylinder engines would likely stick around at least until the early 2030s.

And late last year Mercedes vehicle development vice-president Joerg Bartels said the V8s would be retained for as long as customers still wanted them, laws permitting of course. “In the end it has to fulfil our overall CO2 strategy, and we have a clear path on that one: being CO2 neutral at the end of the ’30s, by 2039,” Bartels told CarSales. “And from 2030 we just want to be pure electric. But if there’s still a customer demand (for V8s) in some regions, and it’s still part of our offering, why should we stop it?”