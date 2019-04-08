Stuttgart - Mercedes AMG is continuing its compact car onslaught with an all-new A45 hatch as well as a CLA version of the new entry ‘35’ model that’s already been revealed in hatch form. The performance division recently released ‘teaser’ material of both, meaning that full reveals can’t be far off.

In a recent social media post, a pair of 2019 A45 AMG prototypes can be seen drifting on icy terrain in Sweden. Although the hyper hatch is heavily disguised, it does appear to have a Panamericana grille, which will be one of the things that distinguishes it visually from its A35 sibling.

The biggest difference, of course, will be what’s beneath the bonnet - namely a far more powerful 2-litre turbocharged engine, and we already know how much power it makes, thanks to a German insurance company that leaked the outputs online earlier this year.

The HUK24 quote finder listed a standard A45 AMG model with 285kW and a more potent A45 S version with a mammoth 310kW. The previous A45 produced 280kW, and its nearest rival, the Audi RS3, is good for 294kW so the upcoming A45 AMG will be taking back the hyper hatch crown by quite a margin.

CLA 35

While there will almost certainly be a ‘45’ version of the latest CLA coupe-like sedan, Mercedes-AMG is for now focusing on the CLA 35 version, which was recently previewed in this teaser video.

Also likely to be revealed imminently, the CLA 35 will follow the course set by its hatch sibling, with power coming from a 225kW, 400Nm version of Merc’s M 260 2-litre turbopetrol engine.

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 will go up against the Audi S3 sedan, and some might also see it as an alternative to Subaru’s STI.

Judging by the A35’s quoted performance figures, the CLA 35 should be able to get from 0-100km/h in around 4.7 seconds.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

IOL Motoring



