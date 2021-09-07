Mercedes-AMG to offer fewer models in future - report

MUNICH - Mercedes-AMG’s new boss Philipp Schiemer told media at the IAA Munich motor show this week that the performance division would likely have to scale down its model range, Autocar reports. This comes as the company accelerates its electrification strategy, with Mercedes-AMG having pulled the covers off of its first all-electric model at the German show.

According to Autocar, Mercedes-AMG will concentrate on its higher-end models in future, while reducing its presence at the lower end of the market. All of which means we can probably look forward to some extremely fast battery cars as well as insanely powerful hybrids such as the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE. Of course, the German carmaker has not confirmed which models face the chop, but the move away from lower-end models will probably put an end to the Mercedes-AMG A35, and perhaps the C43 models too. Those making the shift to more expensive electric models can at least look forward to more distinctive products as Autocar says future AMG models will be more widely differentiated from the ‘regular’ Mercedes variants, thanks to the new performance EV platform that’s being developed. The company will also work more closely with its F1 team based in Britain.