Mercedes-AMG unleashes new GLC Coupe models, with up to 500kW

Although Mercedes will produce fewer niche vehicles like this in future, the Mercedes GLC Coupe has survived another generation for those wanting something sportier than the conventional GLC SUV. After revealing the regular GLC Coupe models in March this year, the German carmaker has ripped the covers off the AMG versions.

As per the latest C-Class and GLC equivalents, the latest GLC 43 and GLC 63 S performance models swap the previous V6 and V8 engines for hybridised four-cylinder engines. In the GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe, to give you its mouthful of a name, a 350kW version of Mercedes-AMG’s 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine pairs with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor for system outputs of 500kW and 1,020Nm. Power is put to all four wheels through a fully-variable all-wheel drive system and with launch control activated the 63 S model will screech from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, according to factory claims.

It has plug-in hybrid functionality too, although the 6.1 kWh battery is only good for around 12km of all-electric range. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupé. By contrast, the GLC 43 4Matic is a mild-hybrid featuring a 48-volt electrical system and a detuned version of the aforementioned 2.0-litre motor, fitted with a smaller turbocharger. But it’s certainly no slouch, with outputs of 310kW and 500Nm, plus an additional 10kW boost from the small electric motor, allowing for a 4.8 second claimed 0-100km/h sprint.

In both models the engines are paired with an AMG Speedshift MCT (multi-clutch) automatic transmission, in which a wet starting clutch replaces the torque converter. Also part of the deal in these performance models is the AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping, as well as active rear axle steering. Further to that, the 63 S can be optionally equipped with an active roll stabilisation system featuring electromechanical stabilisers on the front and rear axles.

On the design front, the high performance pair are distinguished by AMG specific radiator grilles with vertical struts and a front AMG apron with flics, sporty air intakes and chrome-plated trim element. As per tradition, the GLC 63 S will initially be available with an Edition 1 package, featuring a foil in magno charcoal stretching over the car’s sides and 21-inch matte black wheels in a cross-spoke design, among other distinguishing features. “With the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé, we are addressing customers who are looking for a sporty lifestyle and dynamic design coupled with impressive performance,” said Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG.