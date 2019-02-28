PRETORIA - South Africa is the last stage for the Mercedes-Benz EQC on the road to series production maturity as part of the heat testing for the vehicle concludes at the Gerotek Vehicle Test Facilities. Following successful winter trials, the EQC is required to absolve an extensive test programme in the summer heat with temperatures of up to 50° Celsius.



Particular attention is given to aspects which are very demanding for electric cars such as air conditioning and charging, as well as cooling the battery, drive system and control units in extreme heat. Naturally classical criteria such as driving dynamics and ride comfort are also subjected to further, stringent tests.





The first challenge for the all-electric vehicle was the dry heat. Because while the battery of an electric car "merely" loses power in the cold, exposure to great heat carries the risk of battery damage. Optimum management of these physical characteristics was the aim of the extreme heat tests in Pretoria West.





One key focus was on the battery's cooling circuit, for example: how does it cope with high power requirements? How does an almost fully charged battery respond to further charging? What influence does the heat have on operating range? Test drives in which the battery is completely drained of power were also part of the test programme.





Another aspect of the tests was air conditioning of the interior – both before and during a journey, as pre-climatisation is an important comfort factor. This is when questions such as "Is the indicated time sufficient for pre-climatisation?" and "Is the calculated range correct when the temperature is taken into consideration?" were answered.





Furthermore, the noise characteristics of individual components such as the air conditioning compressor in the heat were also examined. Fine dust was also a particular challenge during the trials, as the test technicians investigated where this dust might be deposited in the components, and whether the sealing concept works in practice.





Demanding test programme at Mercedes-Benz





Systematic complete-vehicle validation is among the extensive measures in the development process of every Mercedes-Benz model series. This serves to verify the high quality standards.





Before a new product goes into production, the complete vehicle must reach a maturity level set by Mercedes-Benz. This takes place in several stages: step one is digital preliminary design and simulation. It is followed by validation – either of individual components on dynamometers or in test vehicles. This tests and validates, for example, the durability of a powertrain connection or of individual axle parts.



