Mercedes Benz recalls 13 159 cars in SA due to brake failure concerns

Johannesburg – Mercedes-Benz South Africa has recalled 13 159 cars sold and manufactured between 2006 and 2019 due to possible brake failure concerns as a result of rusting on the housing joining points. This occurs when the rubber sleeve over the brake booster housing stores moisture, after a long time or when exposed to water, causing the brake booster to rust which then affects the braking performance in cars.

The National Consumer Commission has urged all Mercedes-Benz ML,GL, (model series 164) and R-Class (model series 251) owners to stop driving these vehicles and contact Mercedes-Benz immediately to confirm the affected VIN Numbers and for further assistance. The Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said: “The supplier informed the commission of this recall following a global recall by the manufacturer. “We understand that the defect may lead to a possible brake failure which may lead to accidents and injuries. The affected models were manufactured between 2006 and 2019.”