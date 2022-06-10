Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, June 10, 2022

Mercedes Benz recalls 13 159 cars in SA due to brake failure concerns

MERCEDES-BENZ cars displayed at a dealership of the German car manufacturer. l REUTERS

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg – Mercedes-Benz South Africa has recalled 13 159 cars sold and manufactured between 2006 and 2019 due to possible brake failure concerns as a result of rusting on the housing joining points.

This occurs when the rubber sleeve over the brake booster housing stores moisture, after a long time or when exposed to water, causing the brake booster to rust which then affects the braking performance in cars.

The National Consumer Commission has urged all Mercedes-Benz ML,GL, (model series 164) and R-Class (model series 251) owners to stop driving these vehicles and contact Mercedes-Benz immediately to confirm the affected VIN Numbers and for further assistance.

The Acting National Consumer Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said: “The supplier informed the commission of this recall following a global recall by the manufacturer.

“We understand that the defect may lead to a possible brake failure which may lead to accidents and injuries. The affected models were manufactured between 2006 and 2019.”

The Commission is closely monitoring the recalling of these vehicles based on its Recall Guidelines and consumers are advised to contact Mercedes-Benz South Africa call centre number: 0800 133 355.

IOL

