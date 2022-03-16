Mercedes EQS SUV previewed, complete with advanced Hyperscreen cabin

Stuttgart - The rapidly expanding Mercedes EQ all-electric line-up will soon be joined by SUV versions of the EQE and EQS sedans. First out the starting blocks will be the seven-seat EQS SUV, and while it aims to be something of an EV alternative to the GLS, the high-riding EQS is in reality a far more advanced vehicle.

To give us an early taste of the newcomer, Mercedes has released a few teaser images, and while the exterior is still camouflaged we get to see a completely undisguised interior. Mercedes refers to the EQS SUV’s cabin as a “sumptuous fusion of digital luxury and innovative new trim elements,” and as with the EQS sedan it is optionally available with the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that sweeps across the entire dashboard. The SUV’s screen also includes a 12.3-inch OLED display that, subject to country-specific legal restrictions, allows the front passenger to watch videos while the vehicle is on the move. But how does it prevent the driver from being distracted? Rather cleverly, the vehicle’s camera system can detect if the driver is looking at this screen and if this does happen the content is immediately dimmed. We can certainly see a few marital arguments arising from this.

According to Mercedes, a blend of innovative and traditional materials and colours give the interior an “exceptionally progressive, lounge-like ambience”. Seven carefully balanced colour combinations enhance the generous feeling of space, while fine leather and genuine wood are said to create a warm tactile experience. The vehicle also aims to take the sound experience to the next level with a Dolby Atmos sound system, which allows for individual instruments or voices from the studio mix to be placed around the listening area, resulting in an unprecedented level of transparency. The Mercedes EQS SUV will be the third vehicle to be based around the company’s new dedicated electric vehicle architecture.

