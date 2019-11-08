STUTTGART, GERMANY - The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been flirting with extinction in recent times, with top-level executives having even debated whether it even had a future. But now the company has instead decided to future-proof it for the electric car revolution. As reported by Motor1 , Daimler executive Sascha Pallenberg took to Twitter recently, quoting his boss, CEO Ola Källenius, on the future of the Geländewagen.

“There will be a zero-emission #EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. In the past there were discussions on whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class," Pallenberg said.

That certainly makes the future of the iconic 4x4 seem rather safe for now, although at this stage there are no other details about the electrified G-Class or any word on how much longer the petrol and diesel versions will continue to be offered.

The latest version of the G-Class was launched in Germany in early 2018 and reached South Africa later that year, albeit only in G63 AMG guise, powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to 430kW and 850Nm.