STUTTGART, GERMANY - The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been flirting with extinction in recent times, with top-level executives having even debated whether it even had a future. But now the company has instead decided to future-proof it for the electric car revolution.
As reported by Motor1, Daimler executive Sascha Pallenberg took to Twitter recently, quoting his boss, CEO Ola Källenius, on the future of the Geländewagen.
“There will be a zero-emission #EV version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. In the past there were discussions on whether we should eliminate the model, the way I see things now I'd say the last Mercedes to be built will be a G-Class," Pallenberg said.
That certainly makes the future of the iconic 4x4 seem rather safe for now, although at this stage there are no other details about the electrified G-Class or any word on how much longer the petrol and diesel versions will continue to be offered.
The latest version of the G-Class was launched in Germany in early 2018 and reached South Africa later that year, albeit only in G63 AMG guise, powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to 430kW and 850Nm.