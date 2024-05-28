Mercedes launches its first electric truck range in South Africa

The Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 (4x2 and 6x2 rigid) along with a truck tractor variant and the eActros 400 6x2 rigid and eCanter range focus on zero emission light and heavy duty distribution applications that form part of Daimler Global’s 100 percent CO2 neutral trucks and buses by 2050 goal.

They have also announced strategic plans for the FUSO eCanter range that entails a roll-out of collaborative trials with customers with a six unit portfolio for a three month trial period for in-city distribution.The objective is to use the trials to establish performance and infrastructure needed to run battery electric trucks.

Started in 2020, the project paves the way for electric truck homologation in the country and will be available for sale on operating lease after the trials.

“The launch of the eActros and the eCanter in South Africa is a massive feat for us. While we know that to reach our ultimate goal of offering 100% CO2 neutral products by 2050 will require various zero emission technologies, this launch represents the vital first step for us in building a sustainable future for transportation. We look forward to customer feedback to better support them as we tread new grounds.” Maretha Gerber, President and Group CEO, Daimler Truck Southern Africa said.