Mercedes launches its first electric truck range in South Africa

In a bold electric move, Daimler Trucks South Africa has announced its first fully battery-electric range of trucks.
The Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 (4x2 and 6x2 rigid) along with a truck tractor variant and the eActros 400 6x2 rigid and eCanter range focus on zero emission light and heavy duty distribution applications that form part of Daimler Global’s 100 percent CO2 neutral trucks and buses by 2050 goal.
They have also announced strategic plans for the FUSO eCanter range that entails a roll-out of collaborative trials with customers with a six unit portfolio for a three month trial period for in-city distribution.The objective is to use the trials to establish performance and infrastructure needed to run battery electric trucks.
Started in 2020, the project paves the way for electric truck homologation in the country and will be available for sale on operating lease after the trials.
“The launch of the eActros and the eCanter in South Africa is a massive feat for us. While we know that to reach our ultimate goal of offering 100% CO2 neutral products by 2050 will require various zero emission technologies, this launch represents the vital first step for us in building a sustainable future for transportation. We look forward to customer feedback to better support them as we tread new grounds.” Maretha Gerber, President and Group CEO, Daimler Truck Southern Africa said.
The eActros 300 has three Lithium-Ion Battery packs with a battery capacity of 336 kWh and offers a travel range of up to 330 kilometers. It charges its batteries from 20 percent to 80 percent at 160kW in 1 hour 15 minutes.
The eActros 400 is equipped with four Lithium-Ion Battery packs with a battery capacity of 448 kWh and offers a travel range of up to 400 kilometers and charges its batteries from 20 percent to 80 percent at 160 kW in 1 hour 40 minutes.
Both are driven by a drive unit consisting of a rigid electric axle with two integrated, liquid cooled, electric motors and a two-speed transmission that delivers a continuous output of 330kW and a peak output of 400kW.