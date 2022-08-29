Mercedes launching four electric models in SA soon: here’s how much they cost

Johannesburg: Those visiting the Mercedes-Benz stand at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami over the weekend got an early taste of the four new electric vehicles that will be launched locally later this year. Priced between R1 169 500 and R3 410 100, the new Mercedes EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS models will significantly expand the range of premium options available in South Africa’s electric car market.

Story continues below Advertisement

Before we delve into the specifics of each vehicle, let’s take a look at how the new line-up is priced: EQA 250 Progressive – R1 169 500 EQA 250 AMG Line – R1 222 500 EQB 350 4Matic Progressive – R1 374 500 EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line – R1 427 500 EQB 350 4Matic Edition 1 – R1 518 900 EQC 400 4Matic AMG Line – R1 679 000 EQS 450+ sedan – R2 615 100 EQS 450+ sedan AMG Line – R2 755 100 EQS AMG 53 4Matic+ sedan – R3 410 100 Mercedes EQA 250: The compact crossover becomes South Africa’s third least-expensive electric car, after the Mini Cooper SE (R723 000) and Volvo XC40 P6 (R1 075 000). The EQA 250 is powered by a front-mounted 140kW electric motor that’s fed by a 66.5kWh double-decker lithium ion battery that allows a WLTP claimed range of up to 429km. Keep in mind, however, that the real-world range is likely to be lower than that.

Based on the Mercedes GLA crossover, the EQA is fitted as standard, with the MBUX infotainment system with learning software, as well as Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist. Of course, there is a wide array of optional features, including full-colour head-up display and augmented reality navigation. Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic: What the EQA is to the GLA, the EQB is to the GLB, and while the dimensions remain relatively compact, there is optional seating for up to seven occupants. Set to launch in October, the EQB 350 4Matic has a dual-motor all-wheel drive set-up that offers a maximum output of 215kW. The 66kWh battery offers a WLTP claimed range of up to 423km, and like its smaller EQA sibling, the EQB is compatible with both AC and DC fast-charging.

Story continues below Advertisement

Standard features, in addition to MBUX, include the Navigation Connectivity Package, Active Parking Assist, Easy-Pack electric tailgate, LED high-performance headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist and 18-inch alloy wheels. Mercedes is also offering an Edition 1 package, that comes with AMG body styling, including 20-inch AMG alloys, black roof rails, dark-tinted glass, Neva Grey interior leather with Cyber Cut blue trim and special edition floor mats. Mercedes EQC 400 4Matic: You probably get the drift by now, but this is essentially the previous-gen GLC’s battery-powered cousin and it also happened to be the modern EQ family’s first member so a replacement is likely due in the not-too-distant future.

Story continues below Advertisement

The EQC’s dual-motor electric powertrain ups the ante to 300kW and 760Nm, while the 80kWh lithium ion battery allows a WLTP range of up to 437km between charges. Owners can choose from five driving modes: Eco, Max Range, Comfort, Sport and Individual. Features include a specially adapted MBUX infotainment system with EQC-specific displays and navigation. The vehicle is also equipped with the company’s latest driver-assist systems. In the Driving Assistance package, these include new functions such as predictive speed adjustment when approaching the end of heavier traffic. The Mercedes EQC will compete with the BMW iX (from R1 700 000) and Audi e-tron 55 quattro (R1 745 000).

Story continues below Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz EQS Mercedes EQS 450+: Although this is the electric equivalent of the S-Class, the EQS, unlike its aforementioned siblings, is built on a dedicated electric car platform. South Africans will get to choose between two dual-motor powertrains, kicking off with the 245kW, 568Nm EQS 450+ model, which sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.2 seconds. But the real excitement comes with the AMG 53 4Matic model that offers 484kW, 950Nm and a 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.8 seconds. Both have a usable battery capacity of 107.8 kWh, according to Mercedes, with the 450+ variant offering a WLTP range of up to 782km, while the AMG performance model is said to manage 586km.