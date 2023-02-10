Stuttgart – The new Mercedes-Maybach S 580e is out to prove that extravagant luxury can be sustainable too, if you remember to plug it in that is. The ultra-premium division of Mercedes has pulled the covers off its first plug-in model, which pairs a turbocharged straight-six petrol engine with an electric motor for system outputs of 375kW and 750Nm. Just sufficient, Mercedes-Maybach says, to whisk the large limo from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

The 3.0-litre petrol engine adds 270kW and 500Nm to the tally, while the electric motor is good for 110kW and 440Nm. The latter can power the car on its own for up to 100km between charges, thanks to a 25.0 kWh battery. An 11kW charger is fitted as standard for three-phase charging from the AC mains. A 60kW DC charger for fast charging with direct current is available as an option. Even when the battery is almost completely empty, a full charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes using the latter, the company says. Mercedes-Maybach says the new S 580e represents a pivotal step in its transformation into an electric future, and on that note the division plans to unveil its first fully-electric model later this year.

“The Mercedes‑Maybach S 580 e opens up an even more impressive experience of silence. In purely electric driving mode, the already exceptionally quiet interior becomes even quieter,” Mercedes says. Silent driving in the Mercedes Maybach. “The saloon glides along almost silently and with zero local emissions. Electric-specific features are discreetly integrated with typical Maybach expertise – such as the concealed charging socket on the left side of the vehicle and blue colour accents in the headlights or the battery charging state in the instrument panel.” The company says the Maybach S 580e will initially be made available in China, followed by Europe and other countries. Its South African introduction has yet to be confirmed.