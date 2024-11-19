Mercedes’ new generation of compact cars to feature 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain

Mercedes has revealed more details about its next generation of compact cars, as the teaser campaign for its new CLA sedan gets into full swing. As a reminder, the A-Class and B-Class hatchbacks are set to fall away, but the new compact family will include replacements for the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake as well as two SUV models which are presumed to be successors to the GLA and GLB.

The line-up will be underpinned by the newly designed MMA platform, which Mercedes describes as an electric-first architecture. Nonetheless, as the world isn’t quite ready for full electrification just yet, the compact range will include hybrid internal combustion models. A closer look at the upcoming Mercedes CLA, with author Sarah Harman and Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius. Picture: Supplied These, says Mercedes, will feature an advanced new 1.5-litre Miller combustion cycle turbocharged petrol engine, featuring 48-volt hybrid technology.

The system features a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 20kW e-motor is integrated into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the vehicle to drive in pure electric mode at urban speeds and when coasting. The hybrid drivetrain in the upcoming CLA will be available in three output levels - 100kW, 120kW and 140kW - with power going either to the front wheels or all four wheels, depending on the variant. These hybrid versions will be joined by all-electric variants of the new CLA, featuring an 800-volt electrical system and technology derived from the innovative Vision EQXX concept.

Rear-wheel drive versions of the new CLA electric model will feature a 200kW e-motor installed on the back axle, while 4Matic all-wheel drive versions gain an additional 80kW drive on the front axle. The CLA will be underpinned by the new MMA platform, offering hybrid and electric drive options. Picture: Supplied But perhaps the most impressive figure is the driving WLTP cycle claimed driving range of up to 750km between charges, with Mercedes claiming battery-to-wheel efficiency of up to 93% on long journeys. Two cell chemistry options will be offered to customers, and the premium battery boasts a capacity of 85 kWh. These drivetrain details, though applying to the CLA, are likely also applicable to the new SUV models that replace the GLA and GLB.