Mercedes reveals future product plans: Fewer compact cars, more top-end models

Stuttgart: Mercedes-Benz is set to refocus its efforts on the higher end of the luxury car market as part of its plan to bolster profits and reaffirm its status as the world’s most valuable luxury car brand. The German carmaker announced its future product plans at a business session on the Côte d’Azur on Thursday. Although the focus will shift towards the brand’s more premium models, it is not giving up on the compact family of vehicles just yet.

Essentially the future model range will be divided into three categories: Entry Luxury, Core Luxury and Top-End Luxury. In the Entry Luxury segment, the number of model ranges will be reduced from seven to four. Previously there has been speculation that models such as the A-Class might fall away, but the company is not confirming as yet which models face the chop. Slower-selling products like the CLA Shooting Brake and B-Class would likely be first to go if we had to hazard a guess. The more focused range of compact products that do remain will be significantly more technologically advanced, Mercedes says. For instance, the new MB.OS operating system will make its debut with the next compact MMA platform in 2024.

The Core Luxury segment is where traditional big sellers like the C-Class and E-Class reside. While the former has just been renewed, Mercedes is planning to launch a brand new E-Class in 2023. The Core Luxury category will also be expanded with new battery-powered models based on the EVA2 platform for dedicated electric cars. The real premium action is taking place in the Top-End Luxury segment, which encompasses the S-Class, GLS and G-Class as well as all vehicles from the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach stables. To that end, Mercedes-Maybach will expand its portfolio with versions of the Mercedes SL sports car as well as the Mercedes EQS SUV.

Mercedes-AMG is going big on electric too, and we’ll soon get a taste of this with the Vision AMG concept car that’s set to be unveiled on Thursday night. The concept will be built around a brand new dedicated electric car platform called AMG.EA, and all of its drivetrain components have been developed entirely from scratch. This includes an innovative Axial Flux Motor that’s said to offer substantially more power than conventional electric motors. Speaking of electric cars, the G-Class is also set to get a battery-powered variant, which will feature advanced Sila Nanotechnologies battery cell chemistry.

But apart from the EV version, Mercedes says it’s currently looking at plans to expand the G-Class product portfolio. But wait, there’s more. The company also intends to launch numerous limited editions and exclusive collaboration vehicles, such as the Limited Edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh, which was designed and conceived by the legendary designer before his recent and untimely passing.

