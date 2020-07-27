Mercedes to replace four models with new CLE range - report

Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz seems to have covered just about every conceivable niche with its modern range of cars and SUVs, but now there’s word of yet another nameplate in the works.

But rather than bloat the line-up even further, this one could actually help the German carmaker to rationalise its range a bit.

According to Autoblog Italy, Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce a new model called the CLE and like its name implies, it will debut as a coupe-inspired four-door sedan that slots between the CLA and CLS. But here’s where Mercedes-Benz is getting clever. The CLE will also spawn two-door coupe and cabriolet variants, which will replace both the C-Class coupe and cabrio and its two-door equivalents in the E-Class range.

Think of this as a spiritual successor to the CLK.

Autoblog says that in size terms, the CLE will slot between the C-Class and E-Class sedans, and it will also share its MRA rear-wheel drive platform with these siblings. In line with modern trends, 4Matic all-wheel drive variants will also be offered.