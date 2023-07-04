Mercedes V-Class now available with discreet B4 ballistic protection

SVI Engineering is well known for its conversions that protect local vehicles from gun fire. But while many of the Joburg-based firm’s products are for bakkie models, the latest addition provides ballistic protection to the Mercedes-Benz V-Class people mover.

The package, which is approved by Mercedes-Benz Vans South Africa, is said to provide state-of-the-art B4 protection against handguns, up to .44 Magnum. The conversion carries a price tag of R960 750, excluding VAT, and that of course is in addition to the purchase price of the Mercedes V-Class, which is priced from R1.28-million to R2.2-million in South Africa. The armour package, which serves as a discreet anti-hijack solution, is completely concealed and thus, virtually imperceptible to the untrained eye, Mercedes says.

The package was developed specifically for the V-Class and makes extensive use of lightweight Kevlar as well as high-grade 21 mm ballistic glass, with the latter carefully curved to OEM specification. What’s more, custom-fabricated armoured steel plates are incorporated into all pillars, allowing the front windows to open up to 200mm. The carmaker further reassures that all of its active safety systems, including those that use sensors mounted behind the windscreen, remain fully operational after the conversion. The conversion adds just 400kg to the weight of the vehicle and while that is significant, it’s certainly a small weight penalty by armoured car standards, and the company says it is well within the vehicle’s payload and easily handled by the V300d’s 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which produces 174kW and 500Nm.

Furthermore, those seeking even more protection can opt for B4 roof and floor armour, as well as a PA system. “At Mercedes-Benz Vans, we strive to gain a deep understanding of our customers’ needs, which enables us to craft innovative and forward-thinking solutions that bring the luxury of ease and convenience to life,” said Marinus Venter, Head of Product & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans SA. “Therefore, we take great pleasure in announcing the availability of this special B4 conversion of the V-Class, in collaboration with SVI Engineering. The B4-armoured V-Class retains the luxurious spaciousness and performance of the original vehicle - as well as the vehicle’s standard warranties - but with the added benefit of ballistic protection. We trust that this added safety will provide our customers with more peace of mind on the road,” he added.