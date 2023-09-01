Mini reveals all-new Cooper EV hatch and not-so-mini Countryman SUV

Mini chose Spring Day to introduce the world to a pair of important new models, with the reveal of the all-new Cooper electric hatchback and Countryman SUV. They both represent a significant step towards the company’s electrification ambitions, while also introducing a smoother design language and bang up to date interior electronics.

While the new hatch boasts similar dimensions to the current model, the Countryman has grown into a not-so-mini Mini. Measuring 4,433mm in length, the new SUV is 136mm longer than the current version, while sharing its platform and 2,692mm wheelbase with the latest BMW X1, although the new Mini is still 77mm shorter than its cousin. Speaking of platforms, the new Mini Cooper electric hatchback (above) is underpinned by a brand new architecture designed in conjunction with GWM of China. But does this spell the end of the internal combustion Mini Cooper as we know it?

Not for now at least. According to Autocar, there will be a new ICE-powered Mini with similar styling to the new EV hatch that you see here, but it will reportedly be built around a modified version of the current car’s architecture. This will still be something of a stopgap however as the Mini brand plans to go all-electric by 2030. The Countryman, on the other hand, makes use of a single platform that accommodates both EV and ICE models. But interestingly the press material emphasises the former while only mentioning the petrol and diesel models in passing. For the record, the new SUV will be available in two EV flavours, with the Countryman E offering outputs of 150kW and 250Nm, and a claimed range of up to 462km between charges, and the all-wheel drive Countryman SE ALL4 boasting 230kW and 494Nm, as well as a 433km range.

Moving to the smaller hatch EV the new platform and battery technology has resulted in significantly improved range times, albeit off a rather low base. Here buyers get to choose between two flavours. Kicking things off is a new base version called the Cooper E, with outputs of 135kW and 290Nm and a 40.7 kWh battery offering a 305km claimed range. The perkier Cooper SE boasts 160kW and 330Nm, while its 54.2 kWh battery pack permits an estimated range of 402km.

While differing in size and architecture, both the new Cooper hatchback and Countryman SUV have a similar cockpit design. Here we see a large circular OLED infotainment touchscreen display taking pride of place in the middle of the dashboard while also replacing the current versions’ driver-facing instrument clusters to create a cleaner look overall. Keeping things up to date on the electronics front is the new Mini Operating System 9, based on parent company BMW’s latest system which uses Android Open Source Project software. The 5G-capable system also offers a new cloud-based navigation system.

According to Mini Head Stefanie Wurst, the new system boasts a “simple, emotional touch operation” that is specific to Mini. It also introduces the first Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant, which responds to “Hey Mini!” The virtual assistant has its own typography on the OLED display as well as an avatar. What’s more, Mini says the system can continuously learn the owner’s habits and can take on daily tasks on repeated routes - such as opening a window when you enter your parking garage at work. But it won’t quite do your job for you just yet!