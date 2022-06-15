Mini teases new crossover model that will usher in a fresh design language

Oxford, England - Mini is getting ready to present a new vehicle architecture and design language that will take the British brand into an electrified future. We’ll see it first on a new crossover concept car that likely previews the next-generation Countryman, and the teaser image above gives us our first, albeit minor, glimpse of this new design study.

Although Mini isn’t completely finished with internal combustion cars just yet, with the brand’s last ICE model due to be launched in 2025, its new vehicle architecture has been designed from the outset for purely electric models. The carmaker says that every inch of available installation space is used more efficiently than before to ensure the ideal combination of a small vehicle footprint and generous interior space. It is likely that the new concept car, to be revealed imminently, will preview the next-generation Mini Countryman SUV, which will be offered with a fully electric drivetrain. The new design language will also see more distinction between the various Mini models, as Mini design head Oliver Heilmer explains:

“The Mini Design DNA will clearly come through in every model of this new generation, leaving its brand affiliation in no doubt whatsoever. “At the same time, the Mini design team has successfully created strong product features with individual accents that more than ever before underscore a sense of independence.” Heilmer also stated that the shift to purely electric models has given his team a unique opportunity to rethink its design philosophy.

The company is also rethinking its material choices, with the environment in mind. For instance, the new model generation will move away from leather surfaces and chrome components, while natural and recycled materials will take centre stage. More will be revealed when Mini presents its new crossover concept car towards the end of July 2022.