JOHANNESBURG - The much-anticipated Monster Truck Juggernaut Monster Jam is set to hit Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg for the first time later this year. The family friendly mega motor sport event is set to make its debut at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 20 April, after which it will move to the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday April 27, which is celebrated as Freedom Day, before ending at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday 4 May.

The show will feature eight of the world's most famous Monster Jam trucks, including Monster Jam World Finals® champions Grave Digger® and Max-DTM.

"Fans can meet their favourite drivers, get up close to each Monster Jam truck, participate in a variety of fun activities and purchase official Monster Jam merchandise such as flags, t-shirts and hats to show support for their favourite truck, team, and driver.

Monster Jam heading to South Africa heads to South Africa. PHOTO: Supplied

Tickets for the Pit Party cost R150 each. Quantities are limited and available only with an event ticket. A Pit Party ticket is included in the exclusive Premium Lounge tickets at R800 per ticket. The Pit Party is from 1pm to 3:30pm with final entry at 3:00pm.

The show is brought to South Africa by American-based Feld Entertainment and leading local promoter, Showtime Management, together with McDonalds and various local media houses.

Tickets are selling exclusively from Computicket.

- African News Agency (ANA)