More and more South Africans are looking for armoured cars

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are becoming more and more passionate about safety. While they now view safety features such as ABS as a given in the cars, they are taking their interest in safety to the next level. And they’re searching for armoured cars – despite the fact that they can carry a somewhat hefty price tag.

This is reflected in the fact that armoured cars currently rank third in the most searched keywords on AutoTrader. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa. Accordingly, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the most popular keyword in September was “sunroof”, followed by “classic” and then “armoured”.

“Armoured cars are popular all over the world and the same applies to South Africa. They are readily available here too,” he reveals.

According to Michael Broom, General Manager of MMI Armoured Cars (one of the country’s largest suppliers of armoured luxury cars), the local market for these vehicles is growing.