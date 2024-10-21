More efficient alcohol testing for South Africa as authorities clamp down hard on drunk driving

As 2024 draws to a close authorities have made it a top priority to clamp down on dangerous road behaviour, particularly drunk driving and excessive speeding. The Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) is set to intensify its road safety efforts across the country, in conjunction with various partners, including the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

Aware.org said it would introduce more efficient alcohol testing in collaboration with metro police departments to facilitate quicker and more precise calibration of evidential breath alcohol testing equipment. The organisation has also promised improved data capturing through four dedicated data capturers, who were already assisting with docket management. “We know that around 5.5% of road incidents in South Africa are directly caused by drinking and driving,” Aware.org CEO Mokebe Thulo said.

"This statistic may seem small, but each one of those incidents represents lives affected. Through our initiatives, we are determined to bring that percentage down and continue our drive to save lives." Efforts to clamp down on drunk driving have already stepped up in some of the metros. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it arrested over 120 motorists over the weekend for drunk driving.

This is in addition to 62 motorists arrested by the JMPD’s High Speed Unit in the past week for speeding offences. The highest speed recorded was 164km/h in an 80km/h zone, the JMPD said. The suspects were detained at different police stations. How many Aarto points can you lose for drinking and driving? Under the recently introduced Aarto system, motorists found to have a blood alcohol level of 0,05g per 100ml or more are required to appear in court and will have six points deducted from their licence, in addition to any penalties imposed by the court. A driver’s licence is automatically suspended for three months after 15 points have been accumulated. The South African Breweries (SAB), as part of its “don’t drink and drive” campaign, has also invested in the country’s Alcohol Evidence Centres, designed to deliver immediate test results and contribute to a higher rate of prosecution for drunk drivers.