More significant petrol price relief could be on the cards for July

Early signs are pointing towards more fuel price relief for South Africans in July, with both petrol and diesel reductions looking likely. If the current oil price and rand scenarios remain stable until the end of June, motorists could be looking at a petrol price cut of over 70 cents per litre, but the diesel situation is looking less certain at present.

Although the latest snapshot from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), released on July 11, shows an average over-recovery of R1.25 for 95 Unleaded petrol and R1.30 for 93 Unleaded, those numbers are declining as the outlook has worsened in recent days. The same is true for diesel, whose current over-recovery of 70 cents (50ppm) is trending downwards. Fuel price scenario on June 11. Picture: Central Energy Fund. Weaker oil prices earlier in the month, which dipped as low as $78 per barrel (R1,460), led to a large price over-recovery, however Brent Crude Oil has since strengthened to around $81.