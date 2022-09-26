Most expensive BMW ever? New 3.0 CSL likely to debut in November – report

Munich - Rear-wheel drive. Manual transmission. More than 400kW. These are just some of the things you can expect from the new BMW 3.0 CSL, at least if the latest rumours are anything to go by. BMW Blog has released some insights into the rebooted icon, citing insider information, and it could be revealed to the world as early as this November.

But it will be exclusive and expensive, with BMW looking set to produce just 50 of the sports cars. Although pricing has not been announced, rumours are pointing to somewhere in the region of $750 000, which equates to around (about R13 million). The new 3.0 CSL won’t be an all-new model, but rather a derivative of the latest BMW M4 and with a smaller grille, as we can see in the frontal image of a disguised prototype that was posted by BMW M Division boss Frank van Meel on Instagram back in June. In terms of its engine and transmission, the new 3.0 CSL will stick to a decidedly purist formula, BMW Blog reported, with a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Power will come from a modified version of the current S58 six-cylinder turbopetrol. The German publication says insiders have hinted at an output as high as 560 horsepower (417kW).

The CSL is also set to shed some weight, thanks to numerous carbon fibre components as well as simplified electronics and the deletion of the rear seat. At this stage there is no word on whether the new 3.0 CSL will be built in right-hand drive format, or whether any of the 50 units will make their way to South Africa. The original BMW 3.0 CSL was built between 1971 and 1975 and it was the first vehicle developed by the company’s Motorsport division, according to Autoevolution. Power came from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that produced 132kW (although a later upgrade brought the tally to 152kW) and the vehicle was stripped of all unnecessary trimmings to keep weight to a minimum.

BMW first hinted at a revival of the model, with its 3.0 CSL Hommage concept of 2015. Seven years later, a production version is finally seeing the light of day. IOL Motoring