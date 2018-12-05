In this file picture, Marc Marquez holds a constructors champions board after winning the Malaysian MotoGP. AP Photo / Vincent Thian.

Barcelona - Spain's five time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez had successful shoulder surgery in Barcelona on Tuesday and faces a six-week rehabilitation programme, his Honda team said. The 25-year-old, who took his third successive MotoGP title in October, had suffered a recurring dislocation of his left shoulder throughout the year.

The Spaniard most notably injured his shoulder while celebrating after clinching the world title in Japan in October, and was hurt again following a qualifying crash in the season-ending race in Valencia.

Marquez was then forced to retire from the race after going over his handlebars at an early corner, following a spectacular high-speed loss of control.

The 25-year-old was operated on in Barcelona and is expected to begin a six-week rehabilitation programme next week as part of his recovery.

The Repsol Honda team said he will begin training once rehabilitation had been completed, with the first pre-season test scheduled for Malaysia in February.

Agence France-Presse & Reuters



