The 36-year-old man claimed he was hijacked while stopping at a traffic light at about 12:43am at Borcherds Quarry in Nyanga on Sunday.

He informed police that an unknown man approached his vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and instructed him to jump out of his BMW X5.

The man said they then drove off with the vehicle in an unknown direction after he had complied with the gunmen’s instructions,.

He then opened the case of hijacking at Nyanga police station. The vehicle was found at noon on the same day.

The investigating officer deployed to the provincial hijacking team became suspicious of the complainant's claims during questioning.

Through further investigation and questioning, it was later established that the suspect was lying.

It was established he had damaged the company vehicle and decided to open a false case.

Police arrested him for perjury and he was due to appear in court soon.

Provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula has urged citizens to refrain from such acts, as SAPS efforts, time and resources could have been utilised on genuine cases.

Cape Times