Munro Mk_1 Pick-Up is a go-anywhere electric bakkie with 280kW, 700Nm

Glasgow - A Scottish vehicle producer, Munro Vehicles, has lifted the lid on its new battery-powered all-terrain bakkie, the Mk_1 Pick-Up. Following the Munro MK_1 Truck that was revealed late last year, the Mk_1 Pick-Up is described as being “ultra-capable” and “ultra-utilitarian”.

Aimed at global markets, the vehicle was designed for customers who operate in challenging industries such as construction, mining, agriculture, utilities and defence. Munro says it will allow customers in the sectors to meet upcoming decarbonisation targets without compromising on performance or capability. The Munro Mk_1 Pick-Up is priced from £49 995 (R1.2 million) in the UK, excluding VAT, which works out to around R1.2 million, before import duties and shipping costs.

The MK_1 Pick-Up combines the rugged reliability and easy repairability of a full-time 4x4 mechanical drivetrain, for uncompromising ability in all weathers and terrains, with a powerful electric powertrain that produces zero-emissions. The easy-to-load rear bed of the MK_1 Pick-Up accommodates a 1 050kg Euro Pallet payload, while the Performance model has a 3 500kg maximum braked towing capacity. The vehicle was designed to effortlessly transport almost any kind of cargo, be it farm implements, livestock, construction gear or disaster relief equipment. The electric motor in the Performance version produces 280kW and 700Nm, allowing for a 4.9 second 0-96km/h sprint time. Munro is also offering the option of a 220kW electric motor and customers can choose between Utility and Range variants.

The 82.4kWh battery can be charged from 15% to 80% in 36 minutes, when using a 100kW DC charger, Munro says. When fully charged, the MK_1 has a claimed range of more than 306km, reportedly allowing it to operate off-road for up to 16 hours on a single battery charge. Munro CEO and co-founder Russell Peterson said the company had secured more than 200 orders for the MK_1 Pick-Up, and confirmed that the company had a two-year order book for its two products. “We launched Munro to fill the significant gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse. Our vehicles are designed and engineered without compromise from clean sheet principles unimpeded by any existing architecture. The result is a rugged construction created for decades of service delivering ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability,” Peterson said.

“The levels of positive feedback we have experienced from media and customers who have test driven the MK_1 Truck has been unprecedented and the response to the new MK_1 Pick-Up has been equally positive. “This, and the 200 plus pre-orders we have taken across both the truck and Pick-Up models, gives us great confidence that the vehicles Munro has created are precisely what the market wants and needs and that we can play a key role in assisting those operating in challenging environments such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defence to meet imminent decarbonisation targets. “This represents a significant global market opportunity and one which, with our financial partners, we are poised to fully exploit as we take the next strategic step and move towards the pre-production prototype stage.”