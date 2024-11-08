Mzansi’s only Audi RS6 Avant GT fetches R4.5 million for a really good cause

Of the 660 limited edition Audi RS6 Avant GTs that ever saw the light of day, only one has made its way to Africa and it’s just been auctioned off for a good cause. Vehicle number 74 went under the hammer at an exclusive auction held in Cape Town on November 7, and after a hotly contested round of bidding, the special car fetched R4.5 million.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology, which is known for its amazing deeds in underserved communities. The NGO has so far assisted over 40,000 township-based youth to achieve maths and science passes of over 50%, of which 12,000 achieved distinctions. Part of the proceeds went to an educational NGO that has helped over 40,000 learners, says Sascha Sauer (pictured, left). Image: Supplied “Our support for Kutlwanong aligns perfectly with Audi’s commitment to progress,” Audi South Africa CEO Sascha Sauer enthused.

“By investing in the next generation of inventors, scientists and engineers, we ensure that the legacy of innovation continues.” The Audi RS6 Avant GT is, of course, a very special collector’s item in its own right. Not only is it the only example in the country, but it also marks the end of a purely-internal-combustion V8 era for Audi’s performance division. “The Audi RS6 Avant GT marks the end of an illustrious era for the famed RS6 series. The GT is more than just a car; it represents the apex of our engineering excellence and a legacy of which we are immensely proud,” Sauer added.

Inspired by the 1989 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car, the partially-hand-assembled RS6 Avant GT boasts a number of unique features and enhancements, including a lightweight adjustable coilover suspension and reworked quattro sport rear differential. As with the regular RS6, power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that shunts out 463kW and 850Nm, allowing for a 3.3-second 0-100km/h sprint. South Africa’s #74 car is painted in Arkona White, with black, grey and red details denoting the traditional Audi Sport colours. It rolls on unique 22-inch alloy wheels in high-gloss white.