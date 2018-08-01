Damage to roads as a result of overloading leads to higher maintenance costs and shortens the life of a road. Picture: Supplied

Mooi River - Two truck drivers were arrested on Tuesday after their ­heavily overloaded trucks were stopped by officials at the Mooi River Traffic Control Centre on the N3 highway. Mpofana Municipality traffic and safety manager Paul Greyling said the trucks had been grossly overloaded, adding: “The total weight of the first truck was 75 860kg, and the total weight of the second was 68 750kg.”

South African National Roads Agency Limited project manager Koogan Pakkiry said that at the overload control facility, heavy vehicles of more than five tons gross mass were weighed and the drivers issued with a fine if the vehicle exceeded the permissible mass. Greyling said the first driver was arrested and received a R7000 fine after appearing in court, while the second driver paid a fine of R7500.

Traffic control uses smart technology along the N3 called Weigh-in-motion plates that are installed on the road to detect possible overloads.

Greyling expained “WIM is connected to a camera that sends a picture of the truck and registration number to our traffic control centre in order for traffic officers to identify and stop the truck.”

Pakkiry said: “Damage to roads as a result of overloading leads to higher maintenance costs and shortens the life of a road.” - Karen Singh

Daily News



