New 467kW Land Rover Defender Octa revealed as quickest and most capable version ever

The “new” Land Rover Defender needs no introduction, what with the number of variations to select from, but there’s a new kid on the block and it promises to be special. It’s called the Defender Octa, and the company describes it as the toughest and most capable Defender ever.

It takes its name from octahedron, the most common shape of natural diamond crystals. The Octa has been revealed ahead of its global dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 11-14, and it will be the fastest Defender yet to race up the 1.8 kilometre hill on the Duke of Richmond’s West Sussex estate. Land Rover has done extensive testing of the Octa and they say it has gone through more than 13,960 additional tests over and above the usual Defender programme, including high speed driving around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit and offroad testing in Dubai, Sweden and Utah.

Its party trick is the 6D Dynamics suspension technology designed to roll and pitch as little as possible when cornering and braking, using high-performance Brembo brakes. A special suspension system for a truly special Defender. Picture: Supplied Under the bonnet is a BMW-sourced V8 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid mill producing 467kW and 750Nm (up to 800Nm with Dynamic Launch Mode) driving all four wheels via an eight speed automatic gearbox. Land Rover says it will reach 100km/h from a standing start in 4.0 seconds.

The Octa features a 28mm-higher ride height and 68mm-wider body, while redesigned bumpers result in improved approach and departure angles and additional underbody protection is also in place to further perfect its off-roading prowess. Land Rover says it will wade deeper than any Defender before it, through up to one metre of water. Curated trim selections set the Octa apart inside. Picture: Supplied The interior features all-new Performance Seats with integrated headrests and another first is Land Rover’s ‘Body and Soul Seat audio technology’ that promises an immersive musical experience. Goodwood extravaganza

With Jaguar Land Rover having separated its brands, JLR’s Goodwood stand will have dedicated spaces for Defender, Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar. ALSO READ: End of Land Rover as a brand? Range Rover, Defender, Discovery to become brands Apart from the Octa, there will also be a classic Defender 110 and the new bespoke limited edition Sedona. Sedona Arizona is the inspiration for the colour of the Defender and it’s fitted with the new D350 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine pushing out 257kW and 700Nm.

In contrast, Range Rover’s space will be a little less hectic, showcasing the Range Rover SV Burford Edition, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque as well as the original 1970 Range Rover that started the luxury 4x4 segment. The flagship high-performance Range Rover Sport SV will also be in action up the hill. Discovery will have a family-oriented space with variants of the Discovery and Discovery Sport, as well as an original 1989 Discovery. Jaguar’s gorgeous E-Type ZP Edition. Picture: Supplied Jaguar will be celebrating 75 years of sports cars, with one of 12 restored and uprated, racing-inspired E-Type ZP Editions, while the 1988 Le Mans 24 Hour winning XJR-9 LM from the Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust will also tackle the hill as will the all-electric Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E race car.