New and sportier-looking Honda HR-V teased ahead of February debut

TOKYO - Honda has released the first teaser image of its third-generation HR-V ahead of the compact SUV’s official world debut in February.

While the pic only reveals a section of the HR-V’s tail, first impressions are encouraging, with the SUV gaining a more coupe-like sloping roofline.

The big boasting point, however, is that it will feature Honda’s twin-motor hybrid drivetrain as standard. However, given that the teaser was released by Honda’s European division, it is possible that this applies only to Europe, thus more price-conscious markets like South Africa could get traditional petrol engines instead. This could come in the form of today’s 1.5- and 1.8-litre normally aspirated units, or perhaps Honda’s newer 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo units.

For the European market, with its ever-stricter emissions standards, the focus remains on electrification.

“The all-new HR-V exemplifies Honda's commitment to achieving its ‘Electric Vision’ strategy that will see all of its European mainstream models electrified by 2022,” Honda said.