New Audi Q8 e-tron confirmed for 2026, R8 going electric too

Johannesburg - When it comes to electric cars, Audi is going all in, and the carmaker announced earlier this year that from 2026, all of the new cars it launches will be battery powered, with internal combustion cars retiring by 2033. This week Audi also announced that a new Q8 e-tron flagship SUV was in the pipeline for 2026. Reportedly set to replace the current e-tron SUV, and likely the current ICE-powered Q8 too, the new crossover vehicle will be built at the company’s fully electrified plant in Brussels.

Not much other info has been divulged as yet, but it seems logical that the new Audi Q8 e-tron would be based around the new PPE electric car architecture, which is being developed in partnership with Porsche. The first PPE-based car will be the production version of the Audi A6 e-tron concept that was revealed earlier this year. PPE is a fully scalable architecture that will be able to accommodate vehicles of all shapes and sizes, although it will be limited to premium vehicles at this stage. Audi R8 successor going electric

Earlier this week Audi Sport’s marketing head Linda Kurz confirmed to US publication Roadshow that the supercar that replaces the R8 will be fully electric as will the entire ‘R’ segment. However, it’s not known at this stage whether it will serve as a direct replacement or even use the R8 name. The R8’s successor could look something like the PB18 e-tron concept. Kurz told Roadshow that the sporty division’s next challenge would be to “transform the R segment” into something fully electric. “This is our job for the next decade," she added. Similar rumours point to the soon-to-be-discontinued Audi TT also getting a battery-powered successor, although that car could take a different form from the TT.

SA getting its first taste of e-tron South Africa will be getting its first taste of Audi’s electric revolution in early 2022, when the company launches three e-tron model ranges. Available through 10 approved dealerships, the Audi e-tron SUV will start at R1990 000, and will offer a claimed WLTP driving range of between 369 and 440km. The e-tron Sportback is priced from R2 115 000, with a range of 372-453km. Topping the range is the e-tron GT, which is priced between R2.7m and R3.3m, offering up to 440kW and driving ranges of between 433 and 472km.