New BMW 5-Series plug-in hybrids hit the scene with up to 360kW

The new BMW 5 Series was first shown to the world back in May, sporting mild hybrid and fully electric powertrains, and now the company has released a pair of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to bridge the electrification gap. The new BMW 530e and 550e xDrive models promise “extremely spontaneous” power delivery as well as improved efficiency and “significantly increased” range compared with the previous PHEV models.

Thanks to a larger lithium-ion battery with a capacity of up to 19.4 kWh, the 530e has an all-electric WLTP range of between 93km and 103km, while the 550e xDrive is said to cover 83-90km. Both models also boast an increased maximum charging power of 7.4kW. While the 550e xDrive has a smaller range, it also has a certain performance advantage, thanks to an all-wheel drive hybrid system that pairs BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six petrol motor to a 145kW electric drive for system outputs of 360kW and 700Nm. The BMW 530e has a smaller 2.0-litre turbopetrol motor, which pairs with a 135kW electric motor for overall outputs of 220kW and 450Nm.

What this translates to on the road is a 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.3 seconds for the 530e and 4.3 seconds for the 550e xDrive. The electric motor, in both models, is integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission. As a reminder, the mild hybrid 5 Series revealed earlier this year has a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that offers 145kW and 400Nm, while the all-electric i5 is available in 250kW and 442kW guises. The latter, with its 516km claimed range, is earmarked for South Africa along with the aforementioned diesel and at least one PHEV variant.