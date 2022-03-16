New BMW 7 Series teaser previews futuristic design and ‘cinematic’ cabin

Munich - Described as “trail-blazing in every respect” the new BMW i7 and its all-electric i7 sibling are set to be revealed in April, the Bavarian carmaker has confirmed. What you see here are the first teaser images of the new BMW 7 Series and i7, and although they don’t reveal too much, we do get a glimpse of the bold new front end design as well as the futuristic cabin. The new model features slim new headlights, with upper light elements made of crystal glass, and the illuminated kidney grille is bigger than ever.

The cabin promises an innovative user experience thanks to the new ‘My Modes’ feature as well as the latest generation iDrive operating system and a new Curved Display. According to BMW, My Modes will enable the driver to precisely customise the car’s driving characteristics and interior ambience. Its well-heeled customers can also look forward to a newly developed Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof as well as LED light threads that can be individually adjusted.

But the real party is in the back of the cabin, which promises to set new entertainment standards by offering a “unique cinematic experience”. This includes an ultra-wide Theatre Screen that moved out of the roof liner. BMW hasn’t confirmed the engine line-up as yet, but the company’s board chairman Oliver Zipse has previously stated that the vehicle will be offered with four different types of drivetrain: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric. The battery-model will offer a claimed range of over 600km, BMW says. “Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW's innovative strength," says BMW development director Frank Weber. "The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers."

