New BMW X1 to debut in 2022 with more macho design - report

MUNICH - BMW is set to introduce an all-new version of its popular X1 in 2022, and thanks to the existence of the X2, the compact SUV is set to take a different design direction.

According to Auto Express, the third-generation BMW X1 will look more imposing than the current model, with a chunkier design that’s more akin to a “proper 4x4”, the UK publication said after sourcing spy pictures of the new model.

This is because the X1 no longer has to cater for all styling tastes in the compact SUV market. With the X2 now serving those that seek a sportier and more car-like appearance, the X1 can take the battle to the new Mercedes GLB with a more macho look. The spy pictures show a more upright rear window, which will result in a roomier cabin, but it’s unclear at this stage whether the X1 will follow its German rival in offering three-row seating.

As with the current model, it is expected that the new X1 will continue to be underpinned by BMW’s ULK front-wheel drive platform, while also offering all-wheel drive variants in the upper end of the range. The mainstay engine will be the current 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol, while performance variants will get the 2-litre four-pot, which makes up to 225kW in the X2 M35i. You can also expect hybrid versions to feature prominently, while an all-electric variant is likely also on the cards.

As for cabin tech, you can expect the X1 to follow the latest 1 Series in offering BMW’s new 7.0 Operating system, featuring the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, as well as digital instrumentation and full-colour 23.3cm Head-Up Display.