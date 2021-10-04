New car market is growing: these were SA’s top-selling brands in September 2021

Johannesburg - September 2021 was another positive month for the South African new vehicle market, with overall unit sales growing by 15.8 percent versus the same month last year, to total 43 130 according to The Automotive Business Council formerly known as Naamsa. But while passenger car sales surged by 30.5% year-on-year on the back of a resurging car rental industry, bakkie sales took a battering last month, falling by 10.9 percent year-on-year.

According to Naamsa, 82.7% of new vehicle sales in September took place through the dealer channels, while the rental industry accounted for 12.4%, government 2.5% and corporate fleets 2.4%. “New vehicle demand is starting to pick up with consumers, businesses and rental companies returning to the market,” Naamsa said. “However, many Covid-19 disruptive elements remain in play and prevailing market conditions have been hampered by higher logistics costs and supply chain disruptions, such as the global semi-conductor shortages impacting on the availability of certain models. “However, it is encouraging that new vehicle demand seems to outstrip supply at present and the outlook for the balance of the year looks positive,” the association added.

On the new vehicle sales charts, Toyota took the lead once again as expected, with well over 10 000 vehicles sold, while Volkswagen came in second with 7029 sales and Suzuki took a surprising third spot with 3134 sales. These were the 10 top-selling brands in September 2021: 1. Toyota - 10 936

2. Volkswagen - 7029 3. Suzuki Auto - 3134 4. Hyundai - 2930

5. Renault - 2520 6. Nissan - 2330 7. Kia - 2230

8. Ford - 2021 9. Haval - 1990 10. Isuzu - 1924