New car platform All Things Motoring aims to keep it relevant and involve the public

It’s very easy for motoring media channels to lose their relevance to the person in the street by getting caught up in all the hype surrounding flashy new car launches. But there’s a relatively new outlet that aims to do exactly the opposite of that.

Founded in 2022 by Michael Pashut as an offshoot of the ChangeCars classifieds website, All Things Motoring is a platform that aims to closely involve the public. It consists of a weekly TV show that’s aired on DSTV’s Ignition channel, as well as a website where users can upload their own articles, videos and podcasts, and even create their own page. The TV show, which is also available on YouTube, enters its fifth season on 30 September.

It’s anchored by Michael Pashut and co-hosted by motoring personality and racing driver Ernest Page. Together they travel all over South Africa in search of interesting car shows that showcase the rich and diverse car culture that South Africa possesses. “However there is no doubt, that where ‘our hearts truly lie’ is in the past,” Pashut enthuses. “We all have cars that are indelibly etched in our memories and what better way to keep them alive than watching them on TV.” The pair aim to bring stories and interviews to their audience in a fun and relaxed style. In Season 4 they visited well-known car shows like Cars in the Park as well as lesser known gatherings like Hoeke Toeke, finding many interesting cars along the way, while also getting some track time at Dezzi raceway and taking in the action at the Simola Hillclimb.