WICKAU, GERMANY - Volkswagen started production of its first high-volume electric car, the ID.3 hatchback, this week.
The car is meant to establish electric vehicles as big business for the world's largest carmaker, and form the basis of other electric VW models.
"We are on the brink of a system change to e-mobility," VW chief executive Herbert Diess said.
Issues such as e-mobility, the future of jobs and autonomous driving were be discussed on Monday evening at a "car summit" in Berlin bringing together politicians and representatives from the car industry.
During the ID.3 production launch at VW's Zwickau plant, Chancellor Angela Merkel promised that "substantial efforts" would be made by the government to expand the charging infrastructure for electric cars in Germany.