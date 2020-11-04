New film shows Brad Binder’s rise to MotoGP glory - watch it on November 5

JOHANNESBURG - Brad Binder stunned local motorsport fans back in August when he became the first South African to win a MotoGP race and also the first rookie to take victory since 2013.

South Africans have been following Brad’s successes ever since he won his first Moto3 race in 2016, with a spectacular last-to-first plunge through the field, and now his fans will be able to look back on the Red Bull rider’s rise to the top in a new film called ‘Brad Binder: Becoming 33’.

Set to be streamed on Red Bull TV from Thursday November 5, the 55-minute film features interviews and archive footage starting right back where it all began with his childhood in South Africa, catching up to the present day with the Binder parents, proudly supporting their MotoGP star from the other side of the world due to the global health pandemic.

“When I was younger I was always searching online for documentaries about riders and other sportspeople, so it’s insane to think that I have my own,” Brad enthused.

“It’s been nearly 10 years of filming with Red Bull, from the Red Bull Rookies Cup all the way through to this season - I’m sure there will be things in there that even I’ve forgotten, but I’m really looking forward to seeing it!”