New film shows Brad Binder’s rise to MotoGP glory - watch it on November 5
JOHANNESBURG - Brad Binder stunned local motorsport fans back in August when he became the first South African to win a MotoGP race and also the first rookie to take victory since 2013.
South Africans have been following Brad’s successes ever since he won his first Moto3 race in 2016, with a spectacular last-to-first plunge through the field, and now his fans will be able to look back on the Red Bull rider’s rise to the top in a new film called ‘Brad Binder: Becoming 33’.
Set to be streamed on Red Bull TV from Thursday November 5, the 55-minute film features interviews and archive footage starting right back where it all began with his childhood in South Africa, catching up to the present day with the Binder parents, proudly supporting their MotoGP star from the other side of the world due to the global health pandemic.
“When I was younger I was always searching online for documentaries about riders and other sportspeople, so it’s insane to think that I have my own,” Brad enthused.
“It’s been nearly 10 years of filming with Red Bull, from the Red Bull Rookies Cup all the way through to this season - I’m sure there will be things in there that even I’ve forgotten, but I’m really looking forward to seeing it!”
Binder has been kicking butt on two wheels since the age of 14, having been a national karting champion at the age of just eight, and by the age of 17 he was already competing internationally in Moto3. But with early success came sacrifice for the family, as Brad’s mother had to move to Europe to support Brad’s dreams while his father stayed behind with his younger brother and fellow two wheel racer Darryn.
Binder became Moto3 World Champion in 2016, after which he graduated to Moto2 and took five wins in the 2019 season. Later that year it was announced that Brad would join the MotoGP premier class as part of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.
How do I watch it?
Red Bull says the best viewing experience is on the Red Bull TV app, however it can also be watched on the Red Bull TV website.
IOL Motoring