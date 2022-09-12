New Ford Ranger and Everest receive five-star ANCAP safety ratings

Barton, Australia – The new Ford Ranger and Everest, which are set to launch in South Africa in the coming months, have been given the highest possible safety rating by Australia’s independent crash testing authority. ANCAP on Monday announced a five-star result for the new-generation bakkie and SUV range, which achieved “solid scores” for adult occupant protection in the frontal off-set, side impact and far-side impact tests. ANCAP also awarded maximum points for child occupant protection in the front and side collisions.

Story continues below Advertisement

The only chinks in their armour were marginal ratings for the driver’s chest in the oblique pole test, and the chest of the rear passenger in the full-width frontal collision. ANCAP also imposed a “compatibility” penalty on its final score as high while heavy vehicles present a greater risk to occupants of smaller cars that they crash into. “A five-star safety rating isn’t an easy achievement, yet it is particularly important when considering the very broad range of uses for the Ranger and Everest,” said ANCAP chief executive Carla Hoorweg. “This is good news for fleets, families and tradies, as well as recreational consumers – everyone who uses these models for work and play.” Keep in mind, however, that the Ford Ranger’s five-star rating is specific to the Australian-market model, and thus might not be completely applicable to the version that will be launched in South Africa as specifications may differ. The rating excludes the Raptor variant, as it differs from the regular Ranger models to the point where a separate crash test would be needed, and this has not been conducted as yet.

For instance, also contributing to the five-star rating was a whole slew of active safety features that are standard in the Australian market, including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping aid with road-edge detection, and intelligent speed assist. Ford has yet to announce safety specifications for the South African market, but regardless of which active safety features are fitted, owners can be assured that the vehicle has a sturdy structure that will protect its occupants. The Ranger achieved an overall score of 84% for adult occupant protection as determined by the crash tests, and a child-protection score of 93% was given. Furthermore the vehicle scored 83% for its safety assist features, but was marked down to 74% for the protection of “vulnerable road-users”.